How to watch European Athletics Championships 2026 for FREE: Live Streams, TV Channels & Schedule

Watch European Athletics Championships 2026 live streams as Keely Hodgkinson, Mondo Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen headline a cast of global superstars competing in Birmingham.

It promises to be a thrilling week at Alexander Stadium as the UK hosts the event for the first time in its 92-year history. The championships begin on Monday, August 10 and run until Sunday 16, with Georgia Hunter Bell, Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt among the other high-profile names set to compete.

Keep reading to discover how to watch European Athletics Championships 2026 online from anywhere – starting with those FREE options.

Today at the European Athletics Championships (Monday, August 10: Day 1)

(All times BST)

Morning session

10.35am – Women’s shot put (Qualifying Groups A & B)

10.40am – Men’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group A)

10.45am – Men’s 800m (Round 1)

11.25am – Women’s 100m (Round 1)

11.30am – Men’s long jump (Qualifying Groups A & B)

11.55am – Men’s 400m (Round 1)

Click to see more 👇 12.20am – Men’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group B) 12.35am – Women’s 400m hurdles 12.40am – Men’s shot put (Qualifying Groups A & B) Evening session 6.10pm – Opening ceremony 7.03pm – Women’s shot put (Final) 7:10pm – Women’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group A) 7:35pm – Women’s 100m hurdles (Round 1) 7:55pm – Women’s triple jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 8:10pm – Women’s 100m (Semi-final) 8:33pm – Men’s shot put (Final) 8:38pm – Women’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group B) 8:40pm – Men’s 5000m (Final) 9:00pm – Women’s 3000m steeplechase (Round 1) 9:40pm – Mixed 4x400m relay (Final) 9:50pm – Women’s 100m (Final)

Can I watch the European Athletics Championships 2026 for free? Yes! The European Athletics Championships 2026 will be streamed live and completely free on BBC in the UK and Ireland, with coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. You will need an account and a valid TV license to watch live. Athletics fans anywhere without a broadcaster, including those in the US, Australia, and Canada, can stream the European Athletics Championships online on Eurovison Sport. Outside the UK? You can use NordVPN (try 100% risk-free) to watch the European Athletics Championships 2026 free of charge.

Use a VPN to watch the European Athletics Championships 2026

Starting on August 10 and ending on August 16, the European Athletics Championships 2026 coincides with peak summer vacation season. Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming options are geoblocked while you’re away.

That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home streaming services from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats. We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and will unblock any free streaming service for you to watch the action.

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Get NordVPN and stream European Athletics Championships 2026 from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch on BBC iPlayer, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the European Athletics Championships 2026.

Can I watch the European Athletics Championships 2026 in the US, Canada or Australia?

The European Athletics Championships 2026 will be shown live in the US, Canada and Australia on Eurovison Sport.

All you need to do is create a free account and you can watch for no charge.

Visiting one of these countries from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch the European Athletics Championships 2026 on the BBC.

How to watch European Athletics Championships 2026 in the UK

As mentioned above, you can watch live coverage of the European Athletics Championships 2026 on BBC in the UK. Remember you will need a TV license and an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

TNT Sports is also showing every event across the seven days live on TNT Sports 3 and streaming partner HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99 per month (minimum one-year term), with rolling subscriptions available for £30.99 per month.

Make sure to use NordVPN if you're out of the UK and don't want to miss any of the athletics action.

European Athletics Championships 2026: Preview

Four years after the city hosted the Commonwealth Games, the eyes of the athletics world will once again be trained on Birmingham as the European Athletics Championships 2026 comes to the West Midlands. Some of the biggest stars in track and field will grace the Alexander Stadium as they bid to claim gold at the biggest event Europe has to offer.

Several British hopes will be desperate to triumph on home turf, with Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson aiming to complete a hat-trick of European titles with her third successive gold in the event. The 24-year-old will be pushed hard by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who has run faster than any woman in the world over the distance in 2026, and the Netherlands' Femke Broeders-Bol, a serial Olympic, world and European champion who normally races in the 400m hurdles. Hodgkinson's training partner Georgia Hunter Bell won 800m gold at the Commonwealth Games last month, but she will compete in the 1,500m here.

Other Team GB athletes to look out for include sprint stars Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and local boy Matthew Hudson-Smith, the four-time European champion in the 400m and 4x400m relay, who has had the North Stand at Alexander Stadium named after him.

It is not just about the host nation, though, with some genuine global superstars also set to feature. One of the biggest names in world athletics right now is Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, a two-time Olympic champion who has broken the world record an astonishing 15 times. Meanwhile, fellow Scandinavian Jakob Ingebrigtsen - the Olympic 5,000m champion and 1,500m gold-medalist at Tokyo 2020 - is set to make his return from injury, representing Norway.

When do the European Athletics Championships 2026 start? The European Athletics Championships 2026 start on Monday, August 10, with the first session beginning at 10.35am BST / 5.35am ET / 2.35am PT/ 7.35pm AEST. The championships end on Sunday, August 16, with the men's 4x400m relay final the last event of the week at 9.48pm BST / 4.48pm ET / 1.48pm PT / 6.48am AEST (Mon).

European Athletics Championships 2026: Schedule

Below is the daily schedule for the European Athletics Championships 2026. All times BST.

Monday, August 10: Day 1

Morning session

10.35am – Women’s shot put (Qualifying Groups A & B)

10.40am – Men’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group A)

10.45am – Men’s 800m (Round 1)

11.25am – Women’s 100m (Round 1)

11.30am – Men’s long jump (Qualifying Groups A & B)

11.55am – Men’s 400m (Round 1)

12.20am – Men’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group B)

12.35am – Women’s 400m hurdles

12.40am – Men’s shot put (Qualifying Groups A & B)

Click to see full schedule 👇 Evening session 6.10pm – Opening ceremony 7.03pm – Women’s shot put (Final) 7:10pm – Women’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group A) 7:35pm – Women’s 100m hurdles (Round 1) 7:55pm – Women’s triple jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 8:10pm – Women’s 100m (Semi-final) 8:33pm – Men’s shot put (Final) 8:38pm – Women’s hammer throw (Qualifying Group B) 8:40pm – Men’s 5000m (Final) 9:00pm – Women’s 3000m steeplechase (Round 1) 9:40pm – Mixed 4x400m relay (Final) 9:50pm – Women’s 100m (Final) Tuesday, August 11: Day 2 Morning session 10.33am – Men’s high jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 10.35am – Men’s discus throw (Qualifying Group A) 10.45am – Women’s 400m hurdles (Semi-final) 11.15am – Men’s 100m (Round 1) 11.40am – Men’s 110m hurdles (Round 1) 12.00pm – Men’s discus throw (Qualifying Group B) 12.05pm – Women’s 800m (Round 1) 12.40pm – Men’s 400m hurdles (Round 1) Evening session 7.05pm – Women’s pole vault (Qualifying Groups A & B) 7.10pm – Men’s hammer throw (Final) 7.25pm – Women’s 5000m (Final) 7.55pm – Women’s 100m hurdles (Semi-final) 8.16pm – Men’s long jump (Final) 8.32pm – Men’s 100m (Semi-final) 9.00pm – Men’s 400m (Semi-final) 9.30pm – Women’s 100m hurdles (Final) 9.47pm – Men’s 100m (Final) Wednesday, August 12: Day 3 Morning session 10.35am – Men’s decathlon 100m (Heats) 10.40am – Women’s discus throw (Qualifying Group A) 11.05am – Women’s 400m (Round 1) 11.20am – Men’s decathlon long jump (Groups A & B) 11.40am – Women’s 200m (Round 1) 12.00pm – Women’s discus throw (Qualifying Group B) 12.20pm – Men’s 800m (Semi-final) 12.40pm – Men’s decathlon shot put (Groups A & B) 12.55pm – Men’s 400m hurdles (Semi-final) Evening session 7.05pm – Men’s decathlon high jump (Groups A & B) 7.45pm – Women’s hammer throw (Final) 7.55pm – Men’s 110m hurdles (Semi-final) 8.20pm – Women’s 200m (Semi-final) 8.40pm – Men’s triple jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 8.50pm – Men’s 400m (Final) 9.08pm – Women’s hurdles (Final) 9.22pm – Men’s decathlon 400m (Heats) 9.47pm – Men’s 110m hurdles (Final) Thursday, August 13: Day 4 Morning session 10.33am – Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles (Heats) 10.55am – Women’s high jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 11.05am – Men’s 200m (Round 1) 11.20am – Men’s decathlon discus throw (Group A) 11.30am – Men’s 3000m steeplechase (Round 1) 12.10pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-final) 12.25pm – Men’s decathlon discus throw (Group B) 12.45pm – Women’s 400m (Semi-final) 1.00pm – Men’s decathlon pole vault (Group A) 1.35pm – Men’s javelin throw (Group A) 1.45pm – Men’s decathlon pole vault (Group B) 2.55pm – Men’s javelin throw (Group B) Evening session 6.35pm – Men’s decathlon javelin throw (Group A) 7.35pm – Men’s decathlon javelin throw (Group B) 7.40pm – Women’s triple jump (Final) 7.50pm – Women’s pole vault (Final) 8.05pm – Men’s 200m (Semi-final) 8.29pm – Women’s 3000m steeplechase (Final) 8.45pm – Men’s discus throw (Final) 9.10pm – Men’s decathlon 1500m (Final) 9.28pm – Men’s 800m (Final) 9.50pm – Women’s 200m (Final) Friday, August 14: Day 5 Morning session 10.35am – Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles (Heats) 10.40am – Women’s javelin throw (Qualifying Group A) 10.50am - Men’s pole vault (Qualifying Groups A & B) 11.05am – Men’s 4x400m relay (Round 1) 11.25am – Women’s heptathlon high jump (Groups A & B) 11.35am – Women’s 4x400m relay (Round 1) 12.00pm – Women’s javelin throw (Qualifying Group B) 12.05pm – Men’s 1500m (Round 1) Evening session 7.35pm – Women’s heptathlon shot put (Groups A & B) 7.45pm – Women’s 10,000m (Final) 8.00pm – Men’s high jump (Final) 8.30pm – Women’s discus throw (Final) 8.40pm – Men’s 400m hurdles (Final) 8.55pm – Women’s heptathlon 200m (Heats) 9.25pm – Men’s 200m (Final) 9.46pm – Women’s 800m (Final) Saturday, August 15: Day 6 Morning session 7.30am – Men’s and women’s half marathon race walk (Final), Men’s and women’s marathon race walk (Final) 10.35am – Women’s heptathlon long jump (Groups A & B) 11.50am – Women’s long jump (Qualifying Groups A & B) 11.55am – Women’s heptathlon javelin throw (Groups A & B) 12.15pm – Women’s 1500m (Round 1) 12.40pm – Women’s 4x100m relay (Round 1) 1.00pm – Men’s 4x100m relay (Round 1) Evening session 7.45pm – Women’s heptathlon 800m (Final) 8.01pm – Men’s javelin throw (Final) 8.07pm – Women’s high jump (Final) 8.10pm – Women’s 400m (Final) 8.17pm – Men’s triple jump (Final) 8.25pm – Men’s 10,000m (Final) 9.07pm – Men’s 1500m (Final) 9.33pm – Men’s 4x100m relay (Final) 9.48pm – Women’s 4x100m relay (Final) Sunday, August 16: Day 7 Morning session 7.30am – Women’s marathon (Final) 8.10am – Men’s marathon (Final) Evening session 7.30pm – Men’s pole vault (Final) 7.55pm – Women’s javelin throw (Final) 8.05pm – Women’s long jump (Final) 8.35pm – Mixed 4x100m relay (Final) 8.50pm – Men’s 3000m steeplechase (Final) 9.13pm – Women’s 1500m (Final) 9.33pm – Women’s 4x400m relay (Final) 9.48pm – Men’s 4x400m relay (Final)

Can I watch European Athletics Championships 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the European Athletics Championships, for example BBC Sport and TNT Sports in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all European Athletics Championships 2026 events on the official social media channels such as on X (@EuroAthletics), Instagram (@europeanathletics) and YouTube (@EuropeanAthletics).