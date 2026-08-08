How to watch Man Utd vs PSG: live stream the 2026/27 pre-season friendly from anywhere

Man Utd vs PSG: Saturday, August 8 | 4pm BST / 11am ET

Stream: MUTV (UK and US)

Unlock your stream with Surfshark

Watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams as two of European football's biggest clubs meet in a high-profile pre-season friendly in Gothenburg. The Red Devils arrive on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, while the reigning two-time Champions League winners only returned to training earlier this week.

Preparing for his first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick will have been pleased with what he’s seen from his squad thus far in pre-season. Young players have been given an opportunity to impress, with the 19-year-old trio of Shea Lacey, Jacob Devaney and Harry Amass all on target in the recent 5-0 win over Rosenborg. Highly rated 15-year-old JJ Gabriel also featured in the win over Atleti, showing plenty of maturity in a game where Bryan Mbeumo score both goals. It will be interesting to see whether the youngsters get the chance to shine here or whether Carrick opts for more senior figures.

In contrast to United, who are coming to the end of pre-season, the PSG players have had a much longer break. While they may be short of match fitness, and lost 3-0 to Mallorca on Wednesday in their first friendly, the Parisians still present a serious challenge, especially in attack where Luis Enrique has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia available, with Willian Pacho also set to feature in defense. French contingent Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola are expected to still be on holiday after their World Cup exertions.

Read on to find out how to stream Man Utd vs PSG live and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Man Utd vs PSG for free? Unfortunately, there are no free live streams to watch Man Utd vs PSG. If you live in Australia, though, new users of beIN Sports can get a 7-day free trial of the service and watch the pre-season friendly without cost. Not in Australia right now? Get a VPN like SurfShark if you're on vacation right now and want to watch your regular stream as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs PSG live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs PSG.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, SurfShark is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the MUTV stream, select 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to MUTV and tune into Man Utd vs PSG.

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams in the US

In the US, the only way to watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams is via the MUTV streaming service.

There is no traditional linear cable or satellite TV channel for MUTV in the US, meaning MUTV can only be downloaded as a digital streaming platform. It costs just $7.99 per month or $9.99 per year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man Utd vs PSG on MUTV, the club's in-house streaming platform.

Supporters wanting to stream the game on MUTV can buy a 12-month subscription for just £29.99.

Alternatively, Sky and Virgin Media customers can pay £7.99 and will receive a one-month pass for the streaming service.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs PSG on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is carrying this pre-season friendly, with a subscription costing AU$15.99 per month and a 7-day free trial available for new users.

Outside Oz traveling? Use SurfShark to watch Man Utd vs PSG from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG live streams in New Zealand

beIN Sports will also be showing Man Utd vs PSG in New Zealand via its streaming service, beIN Sports Connect.

If you want to sign up to the service, it costs NZ$14.99 for the monthly plan or NZ$149.99 per year.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like SurfShark to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Man Utd vs PSG start time? Man Utd vs PSG kicks off at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday, August 8 and at 3am NZST on Sunday, August 9.