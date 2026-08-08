Bose just announced its second-generation version of the iconic QuietComfort Headphones, and as if to celebrate, it's just discounted the majority of its existing headphones and earbuds. Are these deals any good, or should you just go with the new model? Let's dig in and find out.

• Browse all Bose deals at Amazon

The closest point of comparison we have to the new model is the previous version, and you can now pick up the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $229 (was $359). This is the standard sale price outside of a major event, and is a considerable $50 more than the previous record-low price that I spotted during Prime Day in June.

However, this is considerably cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen), which have a launch price of $359. A good but not great saving, then, and definitely one that's going to be bested during Black Friday in November, if you're willing to wait that long.

Elsewhere, the five-star-rated Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are down to $249 (was $299). That's a return to the lowest price this year, so a good chance to pick them up for less if you've missed previous offers. Again, these have been $50 cheaper during last year's Black Friday, so I'd expect a similar offer to return in a few months, but such a big discount like that is rare for these buds.

So, it's a mixed bag of offers. I'm not surprised that many of the record-low prices aren't making an appearance in this current Bose sale, but there are still some strong savings on several of the manufacturer's top headphones and earbuds that I'd snap up if you don't have the patience to wait until November.

Today's 5 best Bose deals at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229 at Amazon The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a mid-range price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life in a surprisingly affordable package. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $449 now $369 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones have remained available at this price since Prime Day in June, so it's effectively the new standard price for this model. These offer a clear step up in audio compared to other premium cans, with superbly detailed and energetic sound and the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. Just be aware that I have seen them for $20 less than this before. Still, in our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so the fact that you can get them for even less makes them hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality as well as the amazing ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The second-generation version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation — so good, in fact, that we awarded them the full five stars in our review. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert. Read more Read less ▼