How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds for FREE: live stream the 2026/27 pre-season friendly from anywhere

Watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams as the Premier League rivals meet at Croke Park in Dublin for the first-ever club football fixture at the historic 82,300-capacity stadium. There is no love lost between these teams, so a victory would mean a little bit more than it would in any old pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils arrive in Ireland fresh from a four-match tour of Scandinavia, which finished with a 1-1 draw against PSG in Gothenburg on Saturday. Captain Bruno Fernandes made his first appearance of pre-season against the European champions, while manager Michael Carrick will hope midfielder Mason Mount is available after the Englishman picked up a knock at the weekend. Carrick can also call on nine players who have joined the group in Ireland, including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Should he feature, it will be the first time Rashford has worn United red since December 2024. After this game, the Red Devils face AC Milan – managed by their former boss Ruben Amorim – in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday, before visiting Hull in their Premier League opener on August 22.

Leeds have enjoyed a positive pre-season on and off the pitch, giving Whites fans plenty of reasons to be hopeful ahead of their first league match of the campaign at Nottingham Forest in 10 days' time. Daniel Farke's side followed wins over Sunderland and Liverpool on their US tour with a 2-0 victory over German side RB Leipzig at Elland Road last Saturday, with strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha on target. Summer signings Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic should again feature, while James Trafford could make his debut after the England goalkeeper's switch from Man City for an initial £40m last week.

Read on to find out how to stream Man Utd vs Leeds live and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Leeds for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch Man Utd vs Leeds for free on ITV 1 and its free streaming service, ITVX. US soccer fans can also watch for free on CBS Sports Golazo. Sign up for a free account and you're good to go. Fans in Turkey can also watch the game at no cost, as TRT Spor is showing the pre-season friendly via Tabii. Away from home right now? Use NordVPN to watch your regular Man Utd vs Leeds stream completely free.

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Leeds from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Man Utd vs Leeds via your usual stream?

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Leeds.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the ITVX stream, select 'UK' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and tune into Man Utd vs Leeds.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams in the US

In the US, as we've mentioned above, the easiest way to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams is via free service CBS Sports Golazo.

You can also watch via MUTV, the Red Devils' official in-house streaming service. There is no traditional linear cable or satellite TV channel for MUTV in the US, meaning MUTV can only be downloaded as a digital streaming platform. It costs just $7.99 per month or $9.99 per year.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, ITV has live coverage of Man Utd vs Leeds. You can watch the pre-season friendly on ITV1 and ITVX.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can also watch Man Utd vs Leeds on Premier Sports, which fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to from £12.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

Virgin TV customers can get access to Premier Sports 1 and 2 for £15.99 per month, while if you have Amazon Prime Video you can add Premier Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV, for £17.99 per month. Premier Sports has a range of live football this season, including more than 340 LaLiga games and action from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, NordVPN will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Leeds on Paramount+.

Plans start at AU$7.99 per month or AU$70.99 per year, with Paramount+ also carrying live coverage of Australia's A-League, as well as the men's and women's national teams.

Outside of Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Paramount+ account.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live streams in New Zealand

beIN Sports will also be showing Man Utd vs Leeds in New Zealand via its streaming service, beIN Sports Connect.

If you want to sign up to the service, it costs NZ$14.99 for the monthly plan or NZ$149.99 per year - and you will get plenty more live football for your money including the EFL, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A.

There is a 7-day free trial available for new users.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Man Utd vs Leeds start time? Man Utd vs Leeds kicks off at 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Wednesday, August 12. That's 4.30am and 6.30am NZST on Thursday, August 13.