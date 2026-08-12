The laptop deals keep rolling in this week, with several new and returning offers that are great buys if you need a new device for work, school, college, or for home use.

I've picked out deals for both the US and the UK, including some super-cheap Chromebooks that will just get the job done, mid-range laptops that offer good levels of performance for the price, and high-end powerhouses for more demanding tasks. There should be something below that suits both your budget and needs.

For example, in the US, I think it will be hard to beat this Dell XPS 13 for $599 (was $899.99) when you apply the student discount. Even if you aren't eligible for the extra $100 off, it's still a tempting $699.99, which is a fantastic price for a fast, powerful and stylish machine.

That's just one option, so do have a browse through all of the best laptop deals I've found right now.

US laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but it relies on you using more web-based applications such as Google Docs. And while it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, this also ensures exceptional all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Lenovo Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Aspire 14: was $599.99 now $519.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This Acer Aspire 14 is a little old, but it offers good value for money if you need a capable all-around laptop. An Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD are about what you'd expect for this price, giving you enough power to multitask between work and general everyday use. At 14 inches, too, it's a good portable size to take with you to the office, classes, or a coffee shop. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $999.99 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB If you have a good amount of cash to spend, I'd recommend picking up this older but still very capable Dell 15 Laptop. It offers significant improvements to key components by upgrading to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. That'll get you a lot more power and performance for your money, making this a solid all-around device for general use, work, video calls and multitasking, without the threat of significant slowdown. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Apple Australia Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but students can get it cheaper again thanks to Apple's education discount. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $600, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

$599 for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $1,449.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Samsung's latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

UK laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was £249 now £179.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB This version of the Lenovo Chromebook offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes a very basic MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, but you do get 8GB of RAM to boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also 128GB of storage and battery life is good at around 13 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full day. At under £200, it's a bargain for school or college, or as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a flexible 11-inch laptop and it's now available for a great price following this discount. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version is a basic model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it's best for light use or school. However, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £449 now £299 at Argos Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and an average amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Aspire Go 15: was £649 now £449 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at Currys. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a good laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: was £899 now £599 at Currys Display: 14 inch OLED

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Lenovo Yoga deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a capable Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that ensure good overall performance. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was £799 now £679 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but Amazon has just brought it back down again. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under £700, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price won't be beaten until Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: was £1,699 now £699 at EE Tech & Gaming Display - 16 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512TB It's an older model now, but this Samsung Galaxy Book4 is great value for money following a £1,000 discount at EE. Even though it's a little dated, it's still powered by an impressive and efficient Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. A 512GB SSD feels a little stingy at this price, but it's still enough for all of your essential files and applications. You also get the benefit of a 2-in-1 display that you can flip around to use in tablet mode. Read more Read less ▼