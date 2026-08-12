15 of the best laptop deals in the US and the UK — I've found the best offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Currys, Argos, and more
My top picks for home, school, college, work, and more
The laptop deals keep rolling in this week, with several new and returning offers that are great buys if you need a new device for work, school, college, or for home use.
I've picked out deals for both the US and the UK, including some super-cheap Chromebooks that will just get the job done, mid-range laptops that offer good levels of performance for the price, and high-end powerhouses for more demanding tasks. There should be something below that suits both your budget and needs.
For example, in the US, I think it will be hard to beat this Dell XPS 13 for $599 (was $899.99) when you apply the student discount. Even if you aren't eligible for the extra $100 off, it's still a tempting $699.99, which is a fantastic price for a fast, powerful and stylish machine.
That's just one option, so do have a browse through all of the best laptop deals I've found right now.
US laptop deals
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but it relies on you using more web-based applications such as Google Docs. And while it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, this also ensures exceptional all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This version of the Lenovo Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This Acer Aspire 14 is a little old, but it offers good value for money if you need a capable all-around laptop. An Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD are about what you'd expect for this price, giving you enough power to multitask between work and general everyday use. At 14 inches, too, it's a good portable size to take with you to the office, classes, or a coffee shop.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
If you have a good amount of cash to spend, I'd recommend picking up this older but still very capable Dell 15 Laptop. It offers significant improvements to key components by upgrading to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. That'll get you a lot more power and performance for your money, making this a solid all-around device for general use, work, video calls and multitasking, without the threat of significant slowdown.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but students can get it cheaper again thanks to Apple's education discount. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $600, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Samsung's latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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UK laptop deals
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
This version of the Lenovo Chromebook offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes a very basic MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, but you do get 8GB of RAM to boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also 128GB of storage and battery life is good at around 13 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full day. At under £200, it's a bargain for school or college, or as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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Display - 11 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 128GB
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a flexible 11-inch laptop and it's now available for a great price following this discount. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version is a basic model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it's best for light use or school. However, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and an average amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at Currys. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a good laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school.
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Display: 14 inch OLED
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Lenovo Yoga deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a capable Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that ensure good overall performance.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but Amazon has just brought it back down again. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under £700, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price won't be beaten until Black Friday.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Elite
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512TB
It's an older model now, but this Samsung Galaxy Book4 is great value for money following a £1,000 discount at EE. Even though it's a little dated, it's still powered by an impressive and efficient Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. A 512GB SSD feels a little stingy at this price, but it's still enough for all of your essential files and applications. You also get the benefit of a 2-in-1 display that you can flip around to use in tablet mode.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra £200, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low £699.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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