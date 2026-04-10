As many as one in two US data centers planned for 2026 could face delays or cancellations

The global chip shortage continues to strain supply, while demand soars

Other challenges include energy supply and local opposition

Between a third and a half of all US data centers planned for 2026 are likely to be delayed or totally cancelled, Bloomberg reports, amid ongoing supply chain challenges and campus location concerns.

With an estimated 12-16GW of planned capacity, only 5GW is currently under construction and many projects remain having been announced, but with no physical progress yet.

Maybe one of the most notable is OpenAI's $500 billion Stargate Project, with progress reportedly having stalled at Texas and data center buildouts falling behind the original timeline.

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Why are data centers being cancelled or delayed?

One of the main challenges data center operators face, as well as consumers, is the global chip shortage. "AI data center build-outs are crowding consumer categories out of memory and storage supply, which have already seen roughly five-fold and three-fold cost increases respectively since Q1 2025," Omdia Principal Analyst Ben Yeh wrote.

Data centers are also renowned for their intensive energy consumption (something investors say they want more transparency about), and many face challenges sourcing reliable electricity supplies for campuses that need to be up and running 24/7. With grids already under pressure from electric vehicle adoption and other electrification strategies across heating and industry, some hyperscale projects have even included plans to build their own power generators and fund connections to the grid.

All of this comes at a time when western countries are seeking to reduce their reliance on cheaper and more readily available Chinese tech, with alternative manufacturing in the US struggling to scale quickly enough.

And finally, all of this aside, even if data centers do have everything they need to begin construction, local opposition has risen in recent months over environmental, noise and energy concerns.