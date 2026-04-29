'The storm is here': Why you and your neighbors may be paying multibillion-dollar bill for AI data centers right now — but that may not last long as more US states join revolt against unjust 'socialist' approach to electricity bills
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By Desire Athow Contributions from Wayne Williams published
Our exclusive interview with Florida State University professor Dr Mark McNees
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Your electricity bill may soon carry hidden costs tied to a technology boom you never asked for — and in some states, utilities are already spending billions to support it.
Across the United States, the rapid expansion of AI data centers is forcing major grid upgrades at a pace rarely seen before.