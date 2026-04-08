Why 800VDC is the emergent electrical backbone of next-generation data centers

Data centers are entering the most aggressive expansion cycle in their history. Artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and GPU-accelerated workloads are transforming data centers from traditional IT facilities into power-intensive “AI factories.”

This shift is structural, not incremental and forces a fundamental rethinking of power delivery inside the data center.

Sean Burke Social Links Navigation CEO at Enteligent.

This transition hinges on a simple question: Can traditional AC power architectures scale to meet the density, efficiency, and economics required in the AI era? According to industry research, the answer is no. High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), specifically 800VDC distribution is emerging as a practical and economical alternative.

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The scale of the AI buildout

Global data center capacity will expand from sub-100 GW today to as much as 300 GW by 2030. Approximately 70% of that capacity will support AI workloads, making high-density infrastructure the dominant growth segment.

This expansion requires 200 GW of new capacity over the next five years, equivalent to roughly 2,000 new large data center campuses worldwide. The defining characteristic of these new facilities is power density.

Traditional enterprise racks operating at 5–10 kW are giving way to 30-60 kW GPU clusters, 80-150 kW AI training racks, with industry roadmaps targeting loads as high as 500 kW per rack.

At these densities, electrical distribution emerges as a primary constraint on cost, efficiency, reliability, and scalability.