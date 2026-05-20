Google is making Gemini CLI users switch to its new Antigravity 2.0 - so what will it mean for you?

Google unveils Antigravity 2.0 at I/O 2026, including a new CLI tool

Users of existing Gemini CLI will need to migrate over to new Antigravity CLI

The migration process will begin in the next few weeks

Google has upgraded its Antigravity vibe coding app with an all-new platform, and has told users of its existing Gemini CLI users they will need to migrate.

Unveiled at Google I/O 2026, Antigravity 2.0 marks the company's push towards encouraging more agentic coding, offering an updated desktop app, SDK for custom workflows, and importantly, a CLI tool.

The company says that in order to deliver the best experiences for coders going forward, Gemini CLI users will need to migrate over to the new Antigravity CLI within the next few weeks.

Latest Videos From

Gemini CLI to Antigravity

"Gemini CLI proved the terminal could be an incredible interface for agentic tasks, but your needs shifted," a Google Developers blog post announcing the news stated.

"You now require multiple agents communicating with each other to split up the work and solve complex problems. This means your terminal tools need to share a unified backend with the rest of your workflow."

"Listening to your feedback made one thing clear: we can serve you best by pouring our energy into a single product built for today's multi-agent reality. To deliver the single platform you need to build the future, we're unifying our efforts into Google Antigravity, our premier agent-first development platform."

The blog post notes that Gemini CLI has a community of "millions of users, with over 100,000 GitHub stars, 6,000 merged pull requests, and hundreds of contributors".

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It adds that, "while there won't be 1:1 feature parity right out of the gate", the company has ensured key Gemini CLI features are ported over to Antigravity CLI, with the likes of Agent Skills, Hooks, Subagents, and Extensions (now as Antigravity plugins) all present.

Google also says Antigravity CLI is "snappier and more responsive", and can orchestrate multiple agents for complex tasks in the background, allowing users to front-load research topics without overloading the terminal session.

The Antigravity CLI is available now for both consumer and business users - with the latter not needing to do anything to change their usage.

However consumers will need to start migrating soon, as Google said that Gemini CLI and Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions will stop serving requests for Google AI Pro and Ultra, as well as those using it free of charge using Gemini Code Assist for individuals, on June 18 2026.

The company says it will soon provide video walkthroughs on the process, as it wants to help make the transition "as smooth as possible".

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.