<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-20d00f74-3192-48ae-afa3-ee925d40f2ba"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:711px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="NyZPKn2CUD6VQ2ZhQjFkqN" name="Google IO 2026" alt="A Google I/O 2026 save the date" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NyZPKn2CUD6VQ2ZhQjFkqN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="711" height="400" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Google)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-d0520f4c-4663-4a7f-b64a-778328ca038c">Welcome to our Google I/O 2026 live blog! Stick with us as we predict what to expect from today&rsquo;s big software showcase, before reporting on the event as it happens.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>