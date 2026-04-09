The AI heat trap: why data centers must rethink thermodynamics
The adoption of generative AI and large language models has introduced a new thermal reality
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For decades, the data center industry has operated on a relatively predictable model of thermodynamics. Operators built a hall, filled it with servers, and circulated cold air through the floor or aisles.
The heat load remained predominantly stable, electrical loads increased gradually, and cooling systems could be sized with conservative, static margins.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally changed that stability.Article continues below
Product Manager, Global Chilled Water Systems, Vertiv.
The rapid adoption of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) has introduced a new thermal reality. Unlike some tasks, training an AI model experiences large f