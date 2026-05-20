Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan says returning to record performance capture for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is much different from what it was 14 years ago

Ryan says revisiting performance capture has "reinvigorated" his love for the medium

He says voice actors are more than just voice actors

Assassin's Creed Black Flag actor Matt Ryan has said that returning to record performance capture for the game's upcoming remake, Black Flag Resynced, has "reinvigorated" his love for the medium.

Ryan, who plays Black Flag's pirate assassin protagonist, Edward Kenway, first recorded the role almost 14 years ago for the original 2013 game, but returning to the world of performance capture over a decade later is much different from it was back then.

"Well, I didn't have as big a f***ing headache as I did the first time when I did the first one, like [there was] this big contraption and you've got a camera in your face, like a dog with a muzzle," Ryan told TechRadar Gaming at a Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris.

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Ryan went on to talk about how he hadn't done performance capture since Black Flag, and he'd always loved the process.

"This time felt much more comfortable in that, and I hadn't done any more performance captures since then," he said. "So I remember at the time saying I love working in that medium, and that I would love to do more, but I've been lucky enough that I've been really busy, so I hadn't really had a chance. But coming back to it, it's just kind of like, reinvigorated my love of that medium, and what you can do in that medium."

The actor continued, touching on how he still has aspirations within the medium, praising the performances and games that we've seen over the years, but said the role of "voice actor" is so much more than the title.

"I think that the industry has changed, but the media hasn't, because it's still called 'voice actors'. But they're not just voice actors, they're actors in a video game," Ryan said.

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"I think that they're yet to catch up with that, because what I love about the games that you play is like, 'Oh my God, I recognize that actor.' It's not just like his voice, but you get to feel the whole physical presence of that person, even if he's in another skin."

While Ryan has expressed his love for Edward Kenway, he said that he doesn't dwell on whether his performance will be remembered in history, explaining that during the process, you "just do the job" and "do the best thing in front of you" with as much preparation as he can and "then put one foot in front of the other."

"At the end of the day, you're there to serve a story, to serve a character, to serve a director's vision, and you do that, and you try not to think too much," Ryan explained.

"Like when I got the role of Constantine, and then I started reading the comics, I was like, 'Oh sh**, this is a very important character to a lot of people,' but you can't think about that weight on your shoulders, like revisiting this [Black Flag], I can't think, 'Oh I have to be as good as I was.' You just can't think externally like that."

The long-awaited Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is scheduled to launch on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.