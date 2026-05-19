Actor Matt Ryan says the role of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag 's Edward Kenway has influenced his life

He says the game isn't a "rags-to-riches story" but a "hero's journey that inspires people"

Ryan adds that he's "lucky for having gone on this journey with this guy"

Almost 14 years after first recording the role, actor Matt Ryan has said he carries the journey of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's Edward Kenway with him everywhere he goes.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris, Ryan discussed returning to the role years later, describing the process "like wearing a jacket from an old friend."

The actor went on to talk about how Kenway's journey has influenced him and players over the years, explaining that it isn't a "rags-to-riches story" but actually a "hero's journey that inspires people."

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"There's a part of Kenway in all of us, you know, be it man or woman, there's a part of us wanting to kind of better ourselves, to elevate ourselves, to grow, to discover lands beyond us," Ryan said. "So what is that as human beings, right?

"There's this neat quality in us, this game, this character, does that for the player. I went through it as the character for the player, right? And I go through it also as the player with the character. But there's something I've not talked about it like this with anyone, because it's really, I'm passionate about that, right?"

Ryan continued, saying Black Flag is "not just a video game" but a story that had a long-lasting effect on him as a person, and it's something he's grateful to have shared with fans.

"I carry that with me wherever I go, and all the characters I've played become a little part of you somewhere," he said. "And I'm lucky for having gone on this journey with this guy. All I want to say is, I feel grateful to share that with everybody who goes on that journey with Edward as well."

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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a complete remaster of the 2013 title, featuring modernized controls, revamped stealth missions, updated, improved graphics for current-gen consoles, as well as brand new story content for several characters.

The game is scheduled to launch on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.