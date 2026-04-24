In the wake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's announcement, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the entire series

Plug the gaps, revisit some classics, and dive back in before Resynced arrives in July

Assassin&#039;s Creed Infinity lineup of characters
Här är allt vi vet om Assassin's Creed Infinity hittills. (Image credit: Ubisoft)
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The Assassin's Creed series is one of my favorite game series of all time. I've spent loads of time in all of the games in the franchise across multiple platforms and console generations, and I always recommend them to anyone who'll listen.

Now that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been officially confirmed and revealed to the world, now is as good a time as any to jump back into the series.

Assassin's Creed games - Quick links

Assassin's Creed games to pick up now

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Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

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