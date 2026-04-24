In the wake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's announcement, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the entire series
Plug the gaps, revisit some classics, and dive back in before Resynced arrives in July
The Assassin's Creed series is one of my favorite game series of all time. I've spent loads of time in all of the games in the franchise across multiple platforms and console generations, and I always recommend them to anyone who'll listen.
Now that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been officially confirmed and revealed to the world, now is as good a time as any to jump back into the series.
If Resynced's reveal has got you in the stealthy-action mood once again, you've got a couple of gaps to fill in the series, or you want to revisit some older ones to complete or platinum them (a move that I very much endorse, having got the platinum trophy for nine of these games), then picking up one of the older games now is an excellent move.
The great news is that you can play the entire series on modern console hardware in some shape or form, thanks to re-releases, backward compatibility, and the games still being available at retailers. As a result, I've covered the entire series below, and in a variety of forms across some of the major consoles of the day to cover the bases.
Assassin's Creed games - Quick links
- Amazon: get Assassin's Creed Shadows for just $34.99
- Walmart: pick up Assassin's Creed Mirage for less than $20
- Best Buy: snag the Rerbel and Ezio collection on Switch for less than $20
- Target: go Viking-mode with Valhalla for just $24.99
- GameStop: go right to the start with the OG Assassin's Creed for just $4.99
Assassin's Creed games to pick up now
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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