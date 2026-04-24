The Assassin's Creed series is one of my favorite game series of all time. I've spent loads of time in all of the games in the franchise across multiple platforms and console generations, and I always recommend them to anyone who'll listen.

Now that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been officially confirmed and revealed to the world, now is as good a time as any to jump back into the series.

If Resynced's reveal has got you in the stealthy-action mood once again, you've got a couple of gaps to fill in the series, or you want to revisit some older ones to complete or platinum them (a move that I very much endorse, having got the platinum trophy for nine of these games), then picking up one of the older games now is an excellent move.

The great news is that you can play the entire series on modern console hardware in some shape or form, thanks to re-releases, backward compatibility, and the games still being available at retailers. As a result, I've covered the entire series below, and in a variety of forms across some of the major consoles of the day to cover the bases.

Assassin's Creed games to pick up now

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