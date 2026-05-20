‘The stakes are very high for our family’: Google pushes free G Suite Legacy users to upgrade to business plans over dubious commercial usage claims

G Suite legacy users are being pushed to upgrade to business plans

Google says that some users are using the free suite for commercial purposes

Users have submitted GDPR subject access requests to have accounts restored

Numerous G Suite Legacy users are complaining that Google is pushing free for life users into business plans over apparent commercial usage.

Many of those affected say they have been using G Suite legacy for family emails or personal domains for years - in some cases decades - with no commercial intention or activity.

Those who have attempted to appeal the decision have encountered an unclear appeals process, and apparently in some cases, automatic denial.

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“Please upgrade to a paid Google Workspace subscription”

G Suite legacy free edition was officially discontinued for business purposes in 2022, but Google allowed personal use of the suite to continue in a free for life format, provided the users did not use the accounts for commercial purposes.

Now, those affected by this wave of apparent commercial use have received an email that reads, “Please upgrade to a paid Google Workspace subscription to continue using your services. Look out for a notification regarding the appeal process in Google Admin console or email. If you don’t take action during your 45-day appeal period, Google will begin suspending your Google Workspace core services, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and Meet. As a result, you will lose access to these core services and data.”

One Google community post asking for help states that their family has been using G Suite legacy for almost 20 years under a custom family name domain with 15 accounts, “purely for private email and basic Google services.”

“There is no business, no revenue, no commercial activity of any kind associated with this domain. The stakes are very high for our family,” the post states, with the user explaining that the accounts exist as part of “digital identities built up over nearly two decades”, noting that some family members would not be equipped to handle migrating to a new domain.

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Numerous users on Reddit’s r/gsuitelegacymigration have also received the account upgrade email

"G Suite legacy free edition is intended for personal non-commercial use. If users are identified as commercial users, we are enforcing our existing policy and helping them transition to a Google Workspace subscription. Anyone who believes their account has been identified as being used for commercial purposes in error can file an appeal,” a Google spokesperson told The Register.

Google has not explained how it relates G Suite legacy domains to commercial activity. One Reddit user said their account was flagged as being used for commercial purposes. and their appeal was denied. The user managed to have their account restored after filing a GDPR subject access request asking Google to present the evidence of the domain being used for commercial use.

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