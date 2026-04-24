Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced 'delivers a no-compromise experience with advanced ray tracing performance' on PS5 Pro, along with the latest PSSR 2 tech
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By Demi Williams published
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- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro
- Ubisoft confirms the game will have several modes on PS5 and PS5 Pro
- The game will also use the latest version of the studio's Anvil engine
Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature Sony's upgraded