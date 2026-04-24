Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced 'delivers a no-compromise experience with advanced ray tracing performance' on PS5 Pro, along with the latest PSSR 2 tech

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A screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Black Flag Resynced showing Edward Kenway on a rooftop.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature PSSR 2 on PS5 Pro
  • Ubisoft confirms the game will have several modes on PS5 and PS5 Pro
  • The game will also use the latest version of the studio's Anvil engine

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature Sony's upgraded