Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu shares his top three favorite elements of the remake

Fu "loves" the fighting system, new quests, and endgame chapters

He's also looking forward to the reactions to the new quest music

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu has shared his favorite elements that Ubisoft has added to the upcoming remake.

Speaking in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at a recent Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris, Fu revealed that there are three things that he's most looking forward to players experiencing. This includes the modernized combat system, which he also said was inspired by old fan-made Black Flag gameplay videos.

"Now we've already talked about the fight system. Yeah, I really love working with that system," Fu said, before going on to praise the brand new missions, which will be connected to side characters like Black Beard and Stede Bonnet.

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"I love the new missions that we've added on for the existing characters that I can't spoil for you guys right now," he said. "Amazing. I love them. Kudos to the team who have done that and written that.

While Fu couldn't dive into any details, he also confirmed that he "loves" the new endgame chapters that the team added, suggesting the remake could be different to the 2013 original.

"Know we have received a lot of positive reactions to the story, and so we hope that players will like that," Fu said.

When asked what he thinks is the coolest thing the team has added to the game, Fu teased new music that can be discovered throughout the journey. Ubisoft has previously confirmed that new music, including sea shanties, has been created for Resynced, and Fu is looking forward to the player reactions.

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"Watch out for the new songs in the game that you haven't yet heard today, they're going to be really good, specifically for some of the new quests," he said.

Players will be able to experience the new quests when Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced launches on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.