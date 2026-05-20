LinkedIn exec reveals plans to cut down on AI slop

Move looks to cut down on inauthentic or unoriginal content and posts

Users will no longer see AI-generated content in their recommendations

LinkedIn may soon be a much nicer place to network and follow updates from old colleagues after the site announced new plans to cut down on AI-generated "slop" content.

In a new blog post, LinkedIn's VP of Product Laura Lorenzetti outlined how the changes will look to get rid of not only blatant engagement bait, but also recycled "thought leadership" and other "generic" content.

The move will also see LinkedIn target posts and comments which have obvious signs of being created with AI construction, such as the notorious "em dash problem" and "it's not X, it's Y" phrases, as well as targeting bots and fake, AI-made profiles.

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LinkedIn targets AI slop

"At a time when more people need help navigating work, it’s more important than ever that people can learn from real voices, authentic perspectives, and lived expertise," Lorenzetti wrote.

"While AI can be a helpful tool for refining language, we’re seeing a rise in what many call “AI slop," content that is low-effort, AI-generated content that may sound polished on the surface but lacks any real unique perspective or substance."

Lorenzetti said the move was a company-wide effort, with engineers working alongside the site's in-house editorial team to identify certain patterns and build technology to detect and flag AI slop.

If AI slop content is detected, the site will now look to ensure these posts are hidden from user's recommendations - although they may still be viewable to a person's direct connections and followers.

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The system will also look to "learn over time by identifying content that adds perspective, context, or expertise and content that feels generic or repetitive, even if it appears polished on the surface."

She added that early results had been "encouraging", noting that members are already seeing fewer of these types of posts in their feeds, "and we expect that to continue over time."

The move is sure to be welcomed by LinkedIn's users, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the amount of poor-quality content posted to the site every day, with feeds becoming swamped by nonsensical AI-generated images and adverts, or posts which are clearly engagement farming.

However it may still require some finesse, as the platform does offer its own AI-driven writing tools, allowing users to generate or rewrite draft posts before publishing.

This may suggest an upgrade or overhaul is coming to the Microsoft-owned platform's AI capabilities.

The news is the latest move by LinkedIn to boost its services for users across the world, having recently also launched a set of tools for early business owners, including new Premium Business profiles with dynamic cover images, custom buttons and enhanced profile branding tools to make them more "founder-led" and less "resume-focused."

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