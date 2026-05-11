Why AI-generated ads are becoming indistinguishable
Opinion
By Sophie Rhone published
AI speeds up advertising, but without strategy it risks making brands forgettable
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For small businesses, AI has made advertising easier to produce but much harder to differentiate.
What should have been a useful shortcut is quickly becoming a creative trap. As more brands rely on the same tools to write copy, shape campaigns and generate ideas, too much of the output is starting to feel interchangeable.
The ads may look polished enough to publish, but polish is not the same as impact, and efficiency is not the same as originality.