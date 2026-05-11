Why AI-generated ads are becoming indistinguishable

Opinion
By published

AI speeds up advertising, but without strategy it risks making brands forgettable

Hands typing on a tablet with AI superimposed in text in front
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For small businesses, AI has made advertising easier to produce but much harder to differentiate.

What should have been a useful shortcut is quickly becoming a creative trap. As more brands rely on the same tools to write copy, shape campaigns and generate ideas, too much of the output is starting to feel interchangeable.

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