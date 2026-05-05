Why cutting junior jobs is quietly deepening tech’s AI skills shortage

Opinion
By published

Employers struggle to find qualified talent

Manager is verifying the validity, security, approving requests, quality assurance, investment contracts. Online digital document work, paperless office. online survey. Checking mark up on check boxes
(Image credit: Shutterstock / LALAKA)

The technology sector has a habit of spotting contradictions everywhere except in its own workforce strategies. Today’s is particularly stark.

Globally, 74% of employers struggle to find qualified talent, with $11.5 trillion in annual productivity lost to skills gaps.

Yet at the same time, overall tech hiring remains materially below pre‑pandemic levels, with entry‑level roles contracting far faster than the rest of the market as AI absorbs routine work.

Article continues below