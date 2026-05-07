Will AI eat software? Not so fast
The AI vs software debate
With AI enabling businesses to build their own software at the ‘speed of light’, concerns are rising over the future of traditional software. The concern is that companies will replace third-party vendors with custom-built applications. But the evidence doesn’t support this.
CEO of Basware.
What leaders are getting wrong with AI vs software
According to research, 44% of CFOs feel pressure to adopt AI. And 61% say they are funding “experiments” by CIOs. But these experiments are largely failing, which is why AI will not eat software.
The digital transformation officer at a large European company, who has spent around a million euros on internal AI-related projects in finance over the past year, recently told me he couldn't point to a single penny that the company has saved, earned, or helped the business in any way.Article continues below