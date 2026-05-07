Will AI eat software? Not so fast

Opinion
By published

The AI vs software debate

The letters AI in a box in the middle of a vast digital room divided by beams of line
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With AI enabling businesses to build their own software at the ‘speed of light’, concerns are rising over the future of traditional software. The concern is that companies will replace third-party vendors with custom-built applications. But the evidence doesn’t support this.

Jason Kurtz

CEO of Basware.

What leaders are getting wrong with AI vs software

According to research, 44% of CFOs feel pressure to adopt AI. And 61% say they are funding “experiments” by CIOs. But these experiments are largely failing, which is why AI will not eat software.

The digital transformation officer at a large European company, who has spent around a million euros on internal AI-related projects in finance over the past year, recently told me he couldn't point to a single penny that the company has saved, earned, or helped the business in any way.

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