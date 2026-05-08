Why AI auditability is what every security leader should be talking about

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When I joined Smartsheet, one of my first priorities was understanding where AI was actually operating across the business.
What I found was less a deliberate strategy than an honest reflection of how fast things had moved: AI tools embedded in workflows, some vendor-approved, some not, adopted by smart people solving real problems faster than policy could keep up with.
Ravi Soin
Chief Information and Security Officer, Smartsheet.
When I went back to some of those vendors to understand what we were actually dealing with — what data the model had accessed, what actions it had taken — the answers were thin. The audit infrastructure simply wasn't there.