Why AI auditability is what every security leader should be talking about

Opinion
By published

Can We Trace It?

A person typing on a laptop and using a tablet. Only their upper torso, arms and hands are visible. Text superimposed on the image shows AI
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When I joined Smartsheet, one of my first priorities was understanding where AI was actually operating across the business.

What I found was less a deliberate strategy than an honest reflection of how fast things had moved: AI tools embedded in workflows, some vendor-approved, some not, adopted by smart people solving real problems faster than policy could keep up with.

Ravi Soin

Chief Information and Security Officer, Smartsheet.

When I went back to some of those vendors to understand what we were actually dealing with — what data the model had accessed, what actions it had taken — the answers were thin. The audit infrastructure simply wasn't there.

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