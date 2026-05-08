Amazon Ads lets advertisers use your LinkedIn data to send taregetd ads on TVs and streaming platforms
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By Craig Hale published
Amazon DSP marketing now has access to more LinkedIn data
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- Amazon DSP marketers can run personalized campaigns with data from LinkedIn
- LinkedIn CTV Ads are more effective than other CTV and linear TV ads
- Amazon Ads and LinkedIn revenues are climbing
LinkedIn has made programmatic buying for CTV Ads available through Amazon DSP, which means that B2B-focused streaming TV campaigns can now be run within existing Amazon DSP workflows rather than having to buy though LinkedIn's Campaign Manager.
The Microsoft-owned platform boasted its CTV Ads reach B2B audiences 2.2x better than other CTV platforms, and 4.3x more effectively than linear TV.
The new Amazon partnership means marketers can access precise LinkedIn targeting like job title, industry and seniority to reach the right buyers.