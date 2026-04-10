Introducing Perspectives — the new home for premium contributed content on TechRadar Pro

Technology never stands still, so there's a constant need for businesses to stay on top of the latest developments or risk missing out on an opportunity — or worse still, fall behind the pack.

That's true for everything from Fortune 500 companies to content creators working from their home office, and for over a decade TechRadar Pro has sought to help businesses of all sizes navigate the changing technology landscape, offering information, insight, invaluable advice and expert reviews covering everything from security to cloud computing, and from laptops to standing desks.

A big part of our offering has always been to provide a platform for business leaders to share their expertise with our highly engaged audience — and we're now expanding on that with the launch of TechRadar Pro Perspectives.

How TechRadar Pro Perspectives can help your business

Perspectives is the new home for contributed content on TechRadar Pro. It builds on our previous Expert Insights program to showcase analysis and opinion from the technology industry's best and brightest minds, sharing insights into the opportunities and challenges facing companies of all sizes today.

It's designed to be a platform that works for both contributors and readers. On the former, it provides a safe space for business leaders to share thought leadership on a particular topic, and to reach others who may be facing the same challenges or exploring similar opportunities. On the latter, readers can gain real insight into a subject from experts who know what they're talking about — because they're living it each day themselves.

Plus, commenting is enabled on all articles, creating an opportunity for genuine debate and the sharing of expertise.

And there's more. This is just the start for Perspectives, which will be expanding in the very near future to offer even bigger opportunities for business leaders to reach an audience.

We'll have further details on that soon, but in the meantime here's how to submit your article for publication on Perspectives, and what we're looking for.

How to submit an article for TechRadar Pro Perspectives

We've got a full guide to how to submit an article for Perspectives but the basics are: