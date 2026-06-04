In the AI era, is Shopify the new WordPress?

It’s a tempting comparison. WordPress gave a generation of creators a way to publish without needing to understand code. Shopify has done something similar for commerce, turning what was once complex, expensive and developer-led into something far more accessible.

But while the parallels are real, the story is a little more layered than a straight one-to-one.

Jim Herbert Social Links Navigation CEO of Patchworks.

WordPress didn’t just win because it was good. It won because it made the internet feel usable. You could set up a site quickly, choose from thousands of themes, and rely on a vast community to solve problems as they came up.

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It lowered the barrier to entry so effectively that it became the default. If you wanted to exist online, WordPress was where you started.

Shopify has taken that same principle and applied it to selling. It has removed the friction from getting started. Payments, hosting, storefront design and checkout are all built in. You do not need a technical background to launch a store. You do not need a large budget to begin testing an idea.

That accessibility has changed the shape of retail, particularly for independent brands and smaller merchants who previously would have been locked out of the market.

An ecommerce ecosystem

But what really makes the comparison stick is the ecosystem. Shopify has not just built a platform. It has built an economy around that platform. Thousands of developers work inside Shopify.

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Tens of thousands more build apps, themes and integrations around it. Agencies have reshaped themselves to specialize in it. An entire layer of commerce expertise now exists because Shopify made it viable.

Shopify now powers millions of merchants globally, with a partner ecosystem of over 100,000 companies and more than 16,000 apps extending core functionality. It’s effectively become a default stack for commerce, lowering the barrier to entry and accelerating a wave of agencies building on the same foundations.

Shopify accounts for ~30% of ecommerce platforms globally – and it’s one of the tech stories of recent years.

That creates a kind of gravitational pull. The more people build on it, the more useful it becomes. The more useful it becomes, the more people choose it. WordPress followed the same path. Over time, it became less of a tool and more of an infrastructure layer for the internet.

Shopify is moving in that direction for commerce. It is also increasingly positioned as the fastest route into building a “tech-enabled” business. A brand can launch on the same platform used by global retailers, access a marketplace of thousands of apps, and plug into multiple sales channels without needing to rebuild its core systems.

That sense of shared infrastructure is powerful. It means smaller businesses can operate with the same underlying capabilities as much larger ones.

This is where the comparison becomes more interesting, and more complicated. WordPress simplified publishing, but it did not eliminate complexity.

It redistributed it. Hosting, plugins, performance and security all became areas where expertise still mattered. Shopify is doing something similar, but the complexity it redistributes sits in a different place.

It’s a little more complex

In commerce, the real challenge is less about launching a new website or store and more about connecting. What used to sit in custom development now sits in integration, orchestration and data flow.

A brand might have a storefront, a warehouse system, a CRM, a returns platform, a loyalty program and multiple marketplaces. Each of these systems needs to talk to the others. Each needs to stay in sync. Each needs to respond in real time to customer behavior.

That is where the pressure has moved. It is also where many businesses begin to struggle. The front end is easy to launch. The back end is where things either scale or break. Integration has been a consistent challenge across decades of ecommerce.

Every project eventually comes back to the same question. How do you connect systems in a way that is reliable, scalable and commercially viable?

This is not something WordPress had to contend with at the same level. Content is relatively simple compared to commerce. Selling involves inventory, fulfilment, pricing, tax, payments and increasingly personalization. Each layer adds complexity, and each connection introduces potential points of failure.

So while Shopify has lowered the barrier to entry, it has not removed the need for technical thinking. It has simply shifted where that thinking happens.

This shift is already shaping how brands compete. When many businesses are built on the same platform, differentiation becomes harder. If everyone can launch quickly and access similar tools, the advantage no longer sits in getting online. It sits in how well everything works together once you are there.

That includes how data flows across systems, how quickly operations can adapt, and how consistent the customer experience feels across channels. It also includes how brands use that data to drive retention, not just acquisition. The focus is moving away from launch and towards long-term performance.

Shopify is responding to this by evolving beyond a pure ecommerce platform. Its investment in POS, marketplaces and channel integrations points towards a broader vision of unified commerce. The aim is not just to help brands sell online, but to help them sell everywhere in a connected way.

That ambition is significant. It suggests Shopify does not just want to be the WordPress of commerce. It wants to be the operating system for retail. There are early signs of that playing out. Brands we work with using Shopify as part of a wider ecosystem that spans online, in-store and global expansion.

The platform is no longer just a starting point. For many, it becomes a central layer in how the business runs.

The role of AI

At the same time, Shopify is embedding AI tools into its platform, which further lowers the barrier to entry. Tasks that once required specialist knowledge are becoming automated or assisted.

Product descriptions, merchandising decisions, customer insights and even aspects of development are being simplified. This mirrors the way WordPress plugins and tools made content creation more intuitive over time.

But again, the complexity doesn’t disappear, it evolves. AI increases the need for clean, accessible data. It increases the importance of having systems that can respond quickly and accurately. It also raises the stakes for integration, as more processes become automated and interdependent.

If one part of the system fails, the impact can ripple much further.

That question again

So is Shopify the new WordPress? In some ways, yes. It has democratized access to a core digital capability. It has built a vast ecosystem. It has become the default starting point for a generation of businesses. But it is also operating in a more complex environment, where the challenges do not end at launch. They begin there.

WordPress gave people a voice online. Shopify has given people the ability to sell. The next phase is about what happens after that moment. How businesses connect, scale and differentiate in a world where the tools are increasingly the same. That is where the real competition sits now.

And it is why Shopify’s position, while strong, is not unassailable.

Its lead comes from momentum, ecosystem and ease of use. But as commerce becomes more composable, more data-driven and more dependent on integration, the centre of gravity may shift again. The platform still matters, but it is no longer the whole story.

Shopify may be the closest thing commerce has to a WordPress moment. But what comes next will be defined less by how easy it is to start, and more by how well everything works together once you do.

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