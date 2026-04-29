The next era of SaaS efficiency: Where sustainability becomes a core metric
Opinion
By Tim Schumacher published
Scaling SaaS through the convergence of FinOps and GreenOps
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SaaS operators today are deeply familiar with the language of cloud economics. They monitor infrastructure spend closely, optimize for efficiency, and understand how architectural choices influence margins at scale.
What is still far less embedded in day-to-day decision-making, however, is an awareness of the environmental impact tied to those same systems.
That gap is becoming increasingly relevant. As software grows more complex and compute-intensive, the energy required to run it rises in parallel. What used to be a largely invisible externality is now starting to show up as both a sustainability concern and a strategic business consideration.Article continues below