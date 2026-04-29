The next era of SaaS efficiency: Where sustainability becomes a core metric

Opinion
By published

Scaling SaaS through the convergence of FinOps and GreenOps

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

SaaS operators today are deeply familiar with the language of cloud economics. They monitor infrastructure spend closely, optimize for efficiency, and understand how architectural choices influence margins at scale.

What is still far less embedded in day-to-day decision-making, however, is an awareness of the environmental impact tied to those same systems.

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