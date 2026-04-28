New figures show March 2026 was the worst month for tech job layoffs since 2024 — but it's probably going to get worse
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By Benedict Collins published
The market for jobs just got a little more competitive
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- March 2026 was the worst month for layoffs since 2024
- Tech companies are cutting workforces to invest in AI
- Entry level jobs are shrinking, and other jobs could be next
March 2026 has been the worst month for tech job layoffs in the past two years, with over 38,000 employees now out of work.
According to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi, the majority of the layoffs in March come from Oracle, who slashed 30,000 jobs in March following a rocky end of year performance and a $300 million deal with OpenAI.
Atlassian also announced a cut of 1,600 jobs with a shift towards a new AI strategy, and Epic Games cut 1,000 jobs after experiencing an engagement drop with its hit game Fortnite.Article continues below