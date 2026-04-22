Building a great website now means simplifying your tech stack

Opinion
By published

Why simpler tech stacks win online

A data center in a blue light
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Building a website has never been easier. Launching one, however, and keeping it running as traffic scales has never been more complicated.

Most modern websites depend on a long list of tools working behind the scenes: hosting IT infrastructure, analytics platforms, marketing integrations, security layers, performance optimization tools, and accessibility checks.

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Ayaz Ahmed Khan

Senior Director of Engineering at Cloudways by DigitalOcean.

When everything works as it should, the results can be monumental. A well-built website can load instantly, rank well in search, capture leads automatically, and support marketing campaigns around the clock.

For many businesses, the website has quietly become one of the most important growth engines they have. But getting to that point is rarely straightforward.

Before a site even launches, teams often spend hours installing