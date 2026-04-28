Quantum can wait: Why CISOs should focus on today’s preventable cyber risks
Focusing on the cyber risks of today
The cybersecurity industry has long grappled with how to prepare for threats on the horizon, and few have seized attention as firmly as quantum computing. The potential for quantum tech to unpick today’s toughest encryption has inspired a raft of reports and advisory notes.
Official guidance from bodies like the NCSC has pushed quantum even higher up the agenda and, as a result, CISOs are increasingly being asked the same question: are we ready for a quantum future?
CEO and Co-founder at ThreatAware.
It is a fair question, because quantum computing will, eventually, force a fundamental shift in how we protect sensitive data. But eventually is the key word. Most credible estimates place that moment in the early to mid-2030s.Article continues below