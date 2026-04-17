Beyond technology spend: Redefining ROI

In today’s boardrooms, the technology conversation is no longer about what’s in the stack. It’s about what that stack delivers. Organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate tangible ROI while maintaining operational resilience amid constant change.

Traditional IT procurement models - founded on rigid capital expenditure budgeting and set refresh cycles - are becoming less aligned with these modern expectations.

John Dawson Social Links Navigation Director at Creative ITC.

How can digitally ambitious businesses link IT investment to outcomes rather than asset registers? The solution lies in rethinking both the technology purchased and how it is consumed. Flexible IT consumption models are emerging as a bridge between digital aspirations and measurable ROI.

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Shifting leadership priorities

With 84% of AEC firms increasing IT spending in 2026, boardroom scrutiny is intensifying. Firms want to boost productivity, continuity, and collaboration – without significantly increasing overheads.

C-suites demanding real-world operational impact evaluate IT initiatives on potential to fast-track project delivery, reduce risk, and ensure compliance.

In today’s complex, rapidly changing digital landscape, traditional budgeting approaches are reaching breaking point.

While hype-driven AI spending has evolved into more pragmatic, ROI-focused strategies, firms now scaling from experimentation into production are finding innovation is outpacing computing power and infrastructure capacity.