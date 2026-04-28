The blueprint architecture for securing the AI data center
AI data center security cannot be an afterthought.
As enterprises turn traditional data centers into AI factories powered by LLMs, they’re focused on unlocking new revenue streams, competitive differentiation, and operational efficiencies. But they’re also exposing themselves to unprecedented risk.
Enterprises are no longer just leasing AI. They are producing it. According to Markets and Markets, the global AI data center market is expected to grow from ~$236B in 2025 to ~$934B by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.6%, with enterprises being the fastest-growing end-user segment.
VP of Product Management at Check Point.
Why are organizations building their own AI?
The main drivers leading enterprises to build their own on-premises AI data centers are the need to meet compliance and sovereign AI mandates, avoid prohibitive cloud provider costs and concerns over risk to their data and intellectual property.Article continues below