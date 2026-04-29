Managed Intelligence Providers are the next phase in AI evolution: Here's what SMBs need to know
Opinion
By Nick Heddy published
Human Employees Evolve into Supervisors
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AI transformation is moving at breakneck speed, but not only across larger enterprises with unlimited tech budgets.
Organizations of every size are now layering agentic intelligence on top of their SaaS tools and embracing the emerging agentic economy, where workplace tools and systems can operate autonomously to achieve business outcomes.
This transformation has definitely arrived – 62% of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) recently reported that they’re using AI tools, with another 67% reporting they plan to increase budget for AI over the coming year.Article continues below