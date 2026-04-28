Geopolitical tensions create new risks for satellite operators globally
Opinion
By Abdulla Abuwasel published
India’s satellite ban reveals vulnerabilities in space contracts
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Iran conflict is already triggering force majeure claims across global supply chains. The space industry operates under the same legal and contractual frameworks, but with far greater structural exposure.
India just provided the clearest example of how that risk materializes.
Abdulla Abuwasel
Aerospace Policy Advisor.
On March 31, 2026, AsiaSat lost its authorization to provide satellite capacity in India. India's National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre withdrew approval for AsiaSat's AS-5 and AS-7 satellites, citing national security concerns tied to AsiaSat's ownership by CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned entity.Article continues below