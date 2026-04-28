Geopolitical tensions create new risks for satellite operators globally

Opinion
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India’s satellite ban reveals vulnerabilities in space contracts

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Iran conflict is already triggering force majeure claims across global supply chains. The space industry operates under the same legal and contractual frameworks, but with far greater structural exposure.

India just provided the clearest example of how that risk materializes.

Abdulla Abuwasel

Aerospace Policy Advisor.

On March 31, 2026, AsiaSat lost its authorization to provide satellite capacity in India. India's National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre withdrew approval for AsiaSat's AS-5 and AS-7 satellites, citing national security concerns tied to AsiaSat's ownership by CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned entity.

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