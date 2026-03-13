Asian governments move employees home due to energy shortages caused by the US-Israel war in Iran

Pakistan mandates half of the public sector workers work remotely immediately

Vietnam urges citizens to ride bicycles and adopt remote work strategies

Governments across Asia have issued new directives for public sector employees to work from home as US-Israel attacks in Iran disrupt oil supplies and cause fuel shortages.

In Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, governments have imposed measures aimed at reducing energy consumption and conserving limited fuel resources.

They rely on their previous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic to implement remote work at scale.

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Asian nations move to reduce fuel consumption

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed half of all government employees work from home and strongly encouraged private companies to adopt similar measures, with universities and other higher education institutions set to shift classes online.

Authorities stress remote work is a necessary step to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining essential services.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has also urged citizens to work remotely if feasible and to use bicycles rather than powered vehicles.

Thailand, on the other hand, has instructed public sector employees not directly involved in frontline service delivery to remain at home.

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The Southeast Asian nation insists that air conditioning temperatures be set to 26°C and encourages the use of stairs instead of elevators.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has adopted a four-day in-office policy for public sector staff.

This allows agencies to designate common work-from-home days or compress the workweek, while promoting virtual meetings to limit unnecessary travel.

Authorities introduced these measures amid warnings that the electricity supply could also be affected.

Although data center operators maintain diesel generators for backup power, most have only a few days’ worth of fuel.

This raises concerns about the sustainability of virtual infrastructure for extended periods.

The region’s prior experience with remote work has enabled governments to use productivity tools and video conferencing platforms.

The measures show that, even amid geopolitical crises, governments can implement large-scale remote operations if digital infrastructure is available and authorities manage operational constraints carefully.

While the shift is driven by energy conservation, it also shows how conflicts like the U.S. war in Iran can accelerate long-term changes in workplace practices.

Asian governments now depend on technology and stable supply chains to sustain operations.

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