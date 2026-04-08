US agencies warn Iranian hackers are targeting American critical infrastructure — causing 'disruptive effects within the United States'
Iran war has now spilled into US cyberspace
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- US agencies issued a joint security advisory warning of an ongoing attack
- Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley-manufactured programmable logic controllers (PLCs) are under fire
- The breaches resulted in disruptions and loss of funds
Major US agencies, including the FBI, CISA, NSA, and others, have released a joint security advisory warning critical infrastructure organizations in the country about ongoing Iranian attacks against their endpoints.
The agencies said an Iranian-affiliated threat actor is currently trying to exploit internet-connected operational technology devices (OT), including Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley-manufactured programmable logic controllers (PLCs), “with the intent to cause disruptions”.
“As a result of this activity, organizations from multiple US critical infrastructure sectors experienced disruptions through malicious interactions with the project files and the manipulation of data displayed on human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) displays,” the advisory reads. “In a few cases, this activity has resulted in operational disruption and financial loss.”Article continues below