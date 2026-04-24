China-nexus cyber actors' are turning routers and IoT infrastructure into covert botnets 'at scale' – NCSC, Five Eyes, and others warn of campaign involving Typhoon-designated groups

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The botnets are used to hide locations

Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
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  • A joint advisory from 10 nations warns that Chinese state‑sponsored groups are using large botnets of compromised IoT and SOHO devices.
  • These covert networks allow attackers to hide their location, launch DDoS attacks, spread malware, and steal sensitive data at scale.
  • Agencies urge organizations to patch devices, enforce strong credentials, and monitor for compromise indicators to reduce exposure.

Most Chinese state-sponsored threat actors are using botnets of compromised IoT and SOHO devices as their cybercriminal infrastructure, a new 10-country joint security advisory is saying.

Earlier this week, security agencies from 10 countries, including the NSA, DOJ, NCSC, and others, published a new paper called “Defending against China-nexus covert networks of compromised devices,” which argues that these groups are using the botnets to steal people’s data, or disrupt activities.

"Anyone who is a target of China-nexus cyber actors may be impacted by the use of covert networks," it says in the report. "The use of covert networks of compromised devices - also known as botnets - to facilitate malicious cyber activity is not new, but China-nexus cyber actors are now using them strategically, and at scale."

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