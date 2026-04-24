China-nexus cyber actors' are turning routers and IoT infrastructure into covert botnets 'at scale' – NCSC, Five Eyes, and others warn of campaign involving Typhoon-designated groups
The botnets are used to hide locations
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- A joint advisory from 10 nations warns that Chinese state‑sponsored groups are using large botnets of compromised IoT and SOHO devices.
- These covert networks allow attackers to hide their location, launch DDoS attacks, spread malware, and steal sensitive data at scale.
- Agencies urge organizations to patch devices, enforce strong credentials, and monitor for compromise indicators to reduce exposure.
Most Chinese state-sponsored threat actors are using botnets of compromised IoT and SOHO devices as their cybercriminal infrastructure, a new 10-country joint security advisory is saying.
Earlier this week, security agencies from 10 countries, including the NSA, DOJ, NCSC, and others, published a new paper called “Defending against China-nexus covert networks of compromised devices,” which argues that these groups are using the botnets to steal people’s data, or disrupt activities.
"Anyone who is a target of China-nexus cyber actors may be impacted by the use of covert networks," it says in the report. "The use of covert networks of compromised devices - also known as botnets - to facilitate malicious cyber activity is not new, but China-nexus cyber actors are now using them strategically, and at scale."Article continues below