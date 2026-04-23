'An AI-led defense strategy that's overseen by humans': Google is introducing more agents to its 'full AI stack' to allow AI security at 'infinite scale'
Three new agents introduced at Google Cloud Next
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- Google announced a shift from human‑led to AI‑led cyber defense, overseen by human operators.
- At its Cloud Next conference, it introduced new agents for threat hunting, detection engineering, and third‑party context enrichment.
- Existing AI agents like Triage and Investigation have already processed millions of alerts, cutting analysis times from half an hour to about one minute.
Google is moving from a human-led cyber-defense strategy, to a human-overseen cyber-defense strategy, and to achieve that goal, it is introducing even more Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents.
Google Cloud Next is the company's annual premier conference where it showcases its latest innovations in cloud computing, AI, security, and data analytics.
Here, it demonstrated three new agents: Threat Hunting, Detection engineering, and Third-Party Context.Article continues below