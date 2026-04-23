Nintendo fans are suing the company for a tariff refund — but they're unlikely to succeed
Tariff headaches continue
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- Gamers are suing Nintendo over tariff refunds
- Nintendo is currently suing the US government to get its tariffs returned
- A second lawsuit wants to return those funds to the consumers who paid them
Following the US Supreme Court's ruling that US President Donald Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs were unlawful, many companies have started legal action against the government to get their tariff fees back. This includes Nintendo, but if gamers have their way the money will flow all the way back to its customers rather than Mario’s pockets.
Spotted by Game FIle, two Nintendo fans — Gregory Hoffert and Prashant Sharan — have filed a class action lawsuit claiming that any money recovered by Nintendo from the US government should be returned to customers like them who bought tariff-inflated Nintendo goods. Otherwise Nintendo’s tariff refund would constitute unjust enrichment in violation of Washington state consumer protection rules — the state where the class action is being filed.
The suit is being filed on behalf of US Nintendo customers who