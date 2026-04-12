Pokémon Champions has had a mixed debut, but the haters are wrong — this title is precisely what I dreamed it would be: the perfect jumping-in point to Video Game Championships (VGC), the series’ competitive format.

Champions is a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2— with a mobile release also planned — and the sole focus of the game is battling. There’s a bit of story to get you into the action, but there’s not a dedicated single-player mode beyond the quick training courses and a few moments that you see as you progress through the competitive ranks.

This battle focus extends so far that Champions also excludes the series’ iconic catching as a method to add ‘mons to your lineup. It’s instead replaced by recruitment and collection — the first is a loot box-like mechanic where every 22 hours you can select one of ten random critters to add to your roster either on a 7-day trial (free) or permanent basis (using VP or a ticket), while second has you bring in pokémon from your Home storage (which are added from other titles like Legends Z-A or Scarlet and Violet).

Article continues below