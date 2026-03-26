CRKD is releasing a new version of its tiny Atom controller that's compatible with Switch 2 and has loads of meaningful upgrades
Size matters
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- CRKD has revealed a new version of its tiny Atom controller called the Atom+
- It's still small and relatively cheap, but now offers TMR thumbsticks
- It's compatible with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, in addition to PC and mobile
Gaming accessory brand CRKD has announced the Atom+, a new version of its tiny Atom controller.
Despite offering significantly more functionality, the CRKD Atom+ is still extremely compact and wouldn't look out of place on a keychain. Unlike its predecessor, it is now outfitted with two thumbsticks, meaning it should work well with basically any Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 game.
They're premium TMR thumbsticks too, offering enhanced precision and completely eliminating the risk of stick drift. With its Bluetooth connectivity, it's also compatible with PC, mobile phones, and some smart TVs.Article continues below
The controller even supports vibration feedback and motion controller, which is particularly impressive in something so small. CRKD hasn't made any claims regarding the Atom+'s battery life, but I expect that it will last a good few hours like its predecessor.
"We’ve created a portable gamepad that’s powerful enough for modern gameplay while still being small enough to take anywhere," claimed CRKD global brand manager Jack Guinchard.
The Atom+ costs just $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$54.99, includes a wrist strap and charging cable, and comes in four colorways (Smoke Black, Glacier Blue, Retro Purple, and Pal Grey), all of which are available to pre-order now via the CRKD website.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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