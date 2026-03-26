CRKD has revealed a new version of its tiny Atom controller called the Atom+

It's still small and relatively cheap, but now offers TMR thumbsticks

It's compatible with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, in addition to PC and mobile

Gaming accessory brand CRKD has announced the Atom+, a new version of its tiny Atom controller.

Despite offering significantly more functionality, the CRKD Atom+ is still extremely compact and wouldn't look out of place on a keychain. Unlike its predecessor, it is now outfitted with two thumbsticks, meaning it should work well with basically any Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 game.

They're premium TMR thumbsticks too, offering enhanced precision and completely eliminating the risk of stick drift. With its Bluetooth connectivity, it's also compatible with PC, mobile phones, and some smart TVs.

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The controller even supports vibration feedback and motion controller, which is particularly impressive in something so small. CRKD hasn't made any claims regarding the Atom+'s battery life, but I expect that it will last a good few hours like its predecessor.

"We’ve created a portable gamepad that’s powerful enough for modern gameplay while still being small enough to take anywhere," claimed CRKD global brand manager Jack Guinchard.

The Atom+ costs just $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$54.99, includes a wrist strap and charging cable, and comes in four colorways (Smoke Black, Glacier Blue, Retro Purple, and Pal Grey), all of which are available to pre-order now via the CRKD website.

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