Gaming accessory brand CRKD has just unveiled a new controller

The CRKD Ult Pro is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and is filled with high-end features

Despite offering more, it's cheaper than the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Gaming accessory maker CRKD, the company behind the award-winning Nitro Deck (which we consider the very best Nintendo Switch accessory), has just announced the "ultimate" Nintendo Switch 2 controller, and I would be seriously worried if I was Nintendo.

Designed to take control "to the ultimate level," the new CRKD Ult Pro is built around customization. It's got six remappable inputs, adjustable trigger travel, swappable components, and a suite of configuration options, which are available via the CRKD Companion App.

The Ult Pro enables you to remap any button, and store your bindings on profile presets directly on the controller. You can also instantly swap between different trigger settings thanks to a unique trigger toggle system.

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ULT PRO Official Trailer • CRKD - YouTube Watch On

As you would expect from CRKD, the Ult Pro has long-lasting Hall effect trigger sensors plus drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks — premium components that Nintendo opted not to include. There's also support for rumble and motion control.

In addition to Nintendo Switch 2, it's compatible with the original Nintendo Switch and PC via the included 2.4GHz wireless adapter. PC players can enable a blisteringly fast 1000Hz polling rate if they plug it in with a wire too, which could make a real difference for fans of twitchy competitive titles.

All of these features seem like a huge upgrade compared to Nintendo's official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. In spite of that, the Ult Pro is somehow cheaper than the official pad, costing just $69.99 / £64.99, undercutting the $84.99 / £74.99 offering by Nintendo.

If that wasn't enough, the Ult Pro even comes bundled with its own charging dock, which handily doubles as a neat way to display the pad when it's not in use.

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Expected to ship in June, three distinct versions are up for pre-order today via the CRKD website. There's a Smoke Black Edition and retro Pal Grey Edition with Switch button markings, and a Smoke Black Edition with markings designed for PC.

Will the Ult Pro become the new definitive Nintendo Switch 2 controller? It's yet to be seen, but if one company can pull it off, it's CRKD.

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