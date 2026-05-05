SteelSeries' new Arctis Nova Omni headset has finally displaced the Nova Pro Wireless as my favorite model from the brand

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Omni-connections, Omni-audio, Omni-upgrades

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset in midnight blue hovering above its DAC unit, and surrounded by illustrations of a mobile phone, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X console all in black.
(Image credit: SteelSeries)