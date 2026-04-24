This new wireless gaming headset from RIG delivers 'studio-grade' audio and has been 'custom-tuned for first-person shooters'
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By Dashiell Wood published
The new R8 Spectre Pro comes with a base station
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The new R8 Spectre Pro comes with a base station