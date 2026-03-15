The novel 'Snap+Lock' system lets you easily customize the ear cups

RIG has announced a new gaming headset, the R5 Max HD

This wired model features Ora's GrapheneQ drivers and comes with an audio DAC dongle

It boasts a unique 'Snap+Lock' system for easy customization

Nacon hardware brand RIG has unveiled the new R5 Max HD, which it calls "the ultimate wired gaming headset for competitive gaming on PC and console."

A premium model geared towards professional gamers and audiophiles, the RIG R5 Max HD features 40mm "studio-grade" GrapheneQ drivers by audio technology company Ora. These utilize a unique graphene layer that's intended to minimize distortion and help improve spatial audio performance.

It offers an extended frequency response of 20Hz - 40kHz (which goes far above the usual 20Hz - 20kHz range of human hearing) at an impressive 32-bit resolution when the headset is connected to the included USB-C audio DAC dongle. This DAC also enables Dolby Atmos support on compatible devices for more realistic spatial sound.

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The headset comes fitted with a unidirectional microphone that Nacon describes as "broadcast grade."

Flashy drivers aside, these aren't particularly unique features in the world of audiophile gaming headsets. The Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro, for example, boasts a similar 5Hz - 40kHz frequency response and its own built-in mic, while wireless competitors like the Audeze Maxwell take things every further with larger 90mm planar magnetic drivers that deliver a 10hZ - 50kHz frequency range.

What sets the RIG R5 Max HD apart is its price, which is just $149.99 (roughly £110, though there's no UK release planned right now). That's substantially cheaper than both those competing models and, if the performance is similar, I could see the RIG R5 Max HD becoming one of the best wired gaming headsets today.

It also boasts a unique 'Snap+Lock' customization system that lets you swap out some parts for easy customization. You can even change the position of the microphone to be on either the left or right earcup, or remove it entirely for a sleeker look if you prefer.

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For just under $150, the materials on offer here sound impressively premium too. The headset offers dual-material ear cushions (with easy removal for cleaning) plus memory foam cushioning around its metal headband.

The headset is available via Amazon from today.

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