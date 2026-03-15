This new RIG headset is aimed at PC gaming audiophiles and comes with its own wired DAC dongle — it's even half the price of the competition
Audiophile audio without an audiophile price tag?
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- RIG has announced a new gaming headset, the R5 Max HD
- This wired model features Ora's GrapheneQ drivers and comes with an audio DAC dongle
- It boasts a unique 'Snap+Lock' system for easy customization
Nacon hardware brand RIG has unveiled the new R5 Max HD, which it calls "the ultimate wired gaming headset for competitive gaming on PC and console."
A premium model geared towards professional gamers and audiophiles, the RIG R5 Max HD features 40mm "studio-grade" GrapheneQ drivers by audio technology company Ora. These utilize a unique graphene layer that's intended to minimize distortion and help improve spatial audio performance.
It offers an extended frequency response of 20Hz - 40kHz (which goes far above the usual 20Hz - 20kHz range of human hearing) at an impressive 32-bit resolution when the headset is connected to the included USB-C audio DAC dongle. This DAC also enables Dolby Atmos support on compatible devices for more realistic spatial sound.Article continues below
The headset comes fitted with a unidirectional microphone that Nacon describes as "broadcast grade."
Flashy drivers aside, these aren't particularly unique features in the world of audiophile gaming headsets. The Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro, for example, boasts a similar 5Hz - 40kHz frequency response and its own built-in mic, while wireless competitors like the Audeze Maxwell take things every further with larger 90mm planar magnetic drivers that deliver a 10hZ - 50kHz frequency range.
What sets the RIG R5 Max HD apart is its price, which is just $149.99 (roughly £110, though there's no UK release planned right now). That's substantially cheaper than both those competing models and, if the performance is similar, I could see the RIG R5 Max HD becoming one of the best wired gaming headsets today.
It also boasts a unique 'Snap+Lock' customization system that lets you swap out some parts for easy customization. You can even change the position of the microphone to be on either the left or right earcup, or remove it entirely for a sleeker look if you prefer.
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For just under $150, the materials on offer here sound impressively premium too. The headset offers dual-material ear cushions (with easy removal for cleaning) plus memory foam cushioning around its metal headband.
The headset is available via Amazon from today.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best wired gaming headsets
1. Best overall:
Epos H3
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS50
3. Best premium:
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
4. Best for audio lovers:
Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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