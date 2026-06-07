Getac ZX80W tablets deliver full Windows 11 in a rugged handheld design

ZX80W-EX supports explosive environments with certified industrial safety standards

Qualcomm QCS6490 enables efficient performance in power-constrained environments

Getac has launched two rugged tablets, the ZX80W and ZX80W-EX, both designed to bring full Windows functionality into a handheld form factor device.

These tablets feature an 8-inch display which reminds us of the "phablet" style from a few years ago, so each unit looks like an oversized smartphone.

Both devices run Windows 11 on ARM architecture and support SIM-based connectivity for VOIP calls, extending typical tablet use into field communication scenarios where traditional laptops are less practical.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Compact mobile design with a desktop operating system

The ZX80W series is built around Qualcomm’s QCS6490 platform, which prioritises energy efficiency and consistent performance in environments where charging access may be limited.

The rugged tablets include 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS storage, allowing multiple apps to run simultaneously without significant slowdown.

Their fanless construction supports silent operation while reducing mechanical failure risks in dusty or high-vibration environments commonly found in industrial work.

Rugged certification remains a defining feature across both devices, with MIL-STD-810H and IP67 ratings ensuring resistance to drops, dust, and water exposure.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ZX80W-EX extends durability further with ATEX and IECEx Zone 2/22 certification, allowing safe operation in potentially explosive environments such as chemical plants and energy facilities.

Additional structural reinforcements include thicker display glass, reinforced casing, and sealed ports designed to maintain integrity under physical stress.

Despite their rugged build, both tablets remain lightweight enough for extended handheld use in the field, supporting workers who move continuously between sites.

Their operating temperature tolerance spans from extreme cold to high heat, allowing use in regions that would typically limit consumer-grade devices.

Built for extreme environments and field durability demands

In addition to the rugged build and mobile connectivity, these devices also integrate AI-driven processing.

They support a sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, enabling on-device analytics and recognition without constant cloud reliance.

This approach reduces latency and improves reliability in areas with weak or inconsistent network coverage.

A Qualcomm Hexagon NPU supports local automation tasks, allowing faster decision-making directly on the device during field operations where timing is critical.

This edge capability enables real-time UAV control in utilities and predictive maintenance in hazardous environments, especially on the ZX80W-EX.

It also supports electronic logging systems in transport and logistics, improving reliability through on-device processing.

“Effective digital transformation requires extending the enterprise core directly into the field,” says Amanda Ward, EMEA Senior Director of Technology & Services at Getac Technology Corporation.

“The ZX80W series is engineered to support this vision. By delivering a compact 8-inch form factor with the proven efficiency of Windows on ARM, we are helping organizations bridge the gap between traditional IT infrastructure and frontline operations.”

According to Getac, field applications for these tablets include utilities monitoring, transport logistics tracking, and defence operations.

As demand grows for rugged devices capable of operating in harsh environments, these tablets are expected to support specialised workflows where reliability matters more than mainstream appeal.

Their design points to a broader shift in rugged computing, where industrial devices increasingly borrow form factors and usability cues from consumer mobile hardware.

Even so, their role is likely to remain focused on niche deployments, since the balance between compact design and long-term industrial durability continues to influence how such devices are engineered.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.