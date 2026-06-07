Steve Jobs was at the heart of the 20th-century computing evolution

The late Steve Jobs was a visionary in the world of computing and left a lasting legacy that will continue to stand the test of time – from shaping the machines in the early days of computing to launching the likes of the iPhone, which continues to be used by millions today. Technology, as Jobs saw it, served to expand on what is possible.

"What a computer is to me is the most remarkable tool that we have ever come up with. It's the equivalent of a bicycle for our minds." — Steve Jobs, October 1990

The rise of computing

Jobs oversaw operations at a major computing company during the most significant period in computing history, launching several key products into the market. Speaking while being interviewed in Memory & Imagination: New Pathways to the Library of Congress , Jobs explained his philosophy on emerging technologies by using the analogy of how the bicycle expanded mankind's capabilities.

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This framing of computing in this way pointed to its capacity to not replace human minds but make them vastly more productive and efficiency, with technology serving us — rather than the other way around.

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At the time, Apple's design was crafted with the user in mind, with the technology bridging the gap between what you'd see underneath the hood to the user at the other end of the interface.

How today's technology will shape us

The metaphor has continued to hold true in the decades that followed, and since Jobs' death in 2011. Plenty of advanced computing innovations, including automation, have in the business world proven instrumental in boosting the productivity of workers and augmenting what they're capable of in the workplace.

In today's landscape, the emergence of technologies such as generative AI and agentic AI may be considered not just a bicycle but akin to a self-driving car that, with some direction, can autonomously serve us in the workplace by eliminating some of the processes for the various tasks that we must perform.

However, the difference between a bicycle, which you must operate manually, and a self-driving car, is that the former still requires a degree of cognitive input. There's a growing body of research that suggests offloading work to AI may impair our capabilities as we exercise our thinking muscles less and less often.