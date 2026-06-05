Quote of the day by former Apple design chief Jony Ive: "When something exceeds your ability to understand how it works it sort of becomes magical" — wisdom on the power of simplicity
The man responsible for designing some of the most elegant devices in the world believed in how amazing technology needn't be complex
Jony Ive was at the heart of Apple's design philosophy for generations until he left the company in 2019 to start his own venture. But his influence throughout his nearly 30-year tenure at the firm is undoubtedly still prevalent in the company's products today.
Wonder in simplicity
Ive has been responsible for some of the technology industry's most iconic designs, with landmark devices including the iMac, iPod, and the iPhone.
He delivered his thoughts on the potential for technology to transcend the mundanity of the ordinary when promoting the first generation of the iPad in 2010.
This article is part of TechRadar Pro's QOTD project to provide an insight into the minds of the brightest and most recognized figures in the technology industry today and in years gone by. Read the full series here.
Describing the iPad, Ive sought to explain how Apple's core philosophy when engineering this device — by all accounts a game-changing piece of kit — was to strip away any and all complexity and clunkiness.
When you achieve this, the thinking goes, users are left with technology that hides the engineering smartly and makes the device as accessible as possible. They then stop questioning how the technology works and instead focus on their experience using it.
Simplicity in modernity
Jony Ive's new venture, LoveFrom, continued to work with Apple until 2022 before the relationship between the designer and the tech giant ended.
The company has since embarked on various projects, both in and outside the tech world, but the New York Times reported in 2024 that Ive's company was collaborating with OpenAI on novel AI-native hardware. OpenAI later announced it would acquire Ive's AI venture, IO, for $6.5 billion in May 2025 ahead of a push toward a wearables-centric future.
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There's scant information on what this hypothetical new AI-native device might look like or how it might work. Also unknown is how it might coexist with smartphones, which are increasingly being stuffed full of AI functionality. Whether a new device gains traction might hinge on how well it cuts through complexity — and with Ive at the helm of its design, it's something consumers would certainly expect.
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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