Quote of the day by Steve Jobs: "Everybody in this country should learn how to program a computer, because it teaches you how to think" — advice on upskilling for the future
Steve Jobs was a huge believer in the power of education and learning skills like programming and development
One of the most enigmatic figures in the tech industry is the late Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder and visionary CEO, who oversaw the company's massive rise to prominence between the late 1970s and the early 2010s.
Tomorrow's skills
Steve Jobs had been at the helm of Apple for nearly two decades when technology journalist Robert X Cringely interviewed the CEO for a PBS documentary series called Triumph of the Nerds.
This article is part of TechRadar Pro's QOTD project to provide an insight into the minds of the brightest and most recognized figures in the technology industry today and in years gone by. Read the full series here.
During this interview, later released in 2012 as a standalone documentary, Jobs highlighted the importance of programming as a way to enhance cognition.
Jobs strongly believed in a link between understanding the process of programming and understanding how your mind can work best. In that spirit, programming doesn't need to result in something useful or productive; it can serve to help you improve your thought processes and sharpen the way you can understand the wider world.
Yesterday's monotony
Jobs laid out this thinking in 1995 when there was a relative drop in the number of computer science students, according to data from Stanford, and it wasn't until the turn of the millennium that the student count accelerated once again.
In recent years, there's been a huge push by policymakers to get more and more people involved in computer science and programming, with college degrees as well as diplomas, and online courses, all geared to equip people of all ages with technical skills.
But recent times have also given rise to AI tools like Claude Code and GitHub Copilot, which have started to automate much of the day-to-day programming work that once required hours of time and attention. Jobs saw programming as a means not to achieve a goal but a way to refine and augment the human mind. With automations and AI-powered coding increasingly prevalent, the industry feels like it's slipping ever further from this philosophy.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.