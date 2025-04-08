GitHub Copilot launches new AI tools, but also limits on its premium models
GitHub introduces new Agent Mode with context
- GitHub gets new Agent Mode and Model Context Protocol
- Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.0 Flash and GPT-4o are generally available
- To use more than your allocation, you’ll need a $39/month subscription plan
GitHub has announced a series of major AI tool upgrades for the popular developer platform to allow programmers to make the most of the productivity-boosting technology.
In a company blog post, CEO Thomas Dohmke revealed the new GitHub Copilot Pro+ plan, set to be priced at $39 per month and with access to up to 1,500 premium requests monthly.
More broadly, Dohmke also confirmed the general availability of models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.0 Flash and GPT-4o, giving developers even more options and control.
GitHub gets the latest AI advancements
Dohmke announced the availability of Agent Mode for all Visual Studio Code users, which allows Copilot to take action across files and tools based on the goals a user sets out. It can suggest terminal commands, handle errors with self-healing, and even complete complex coding tasks with a higher degree of autonomy.
Model Context Protocol (MCP), now in public preview, adds tool-context awareness to agent mode by enabling integration with local and remote tools.
To take advantage of the new tools, GitHub has launched premium model requests in addition to the unlimited requests for agent mode, context-driven chat, and code completions in all paid plans for our base model (currently GPT-4o).
Dohmke detailed: “Customers with Copilot Pro will receive 300 monthly premium requests, beginning on May 5, 2025. Customers with Copilot Business and Copilot Enterprise will receive 300 and 1000 monthly premium requests respectively, starting between May 12 and May 19, 2025. Until then, use of these premium models is unlimited.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Finally, GitHub’s leader wished the platform’s parent company, Microsoft, a happy 50th birthday: “Together, GitHub and Microsoft fully intend on enabling a world with 1 billion developers,” he added.
You might also like
- Gemini 2.5 is now available for Advanced users and it seriously improves Google’s AI reasoning
- Check out the best AI writers for a handy productivity boost
- Need an upgrade? Here are the best laptops for programming
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Court confirms Apple is suing UK government over encryption backdoor request
WhatsApp vulnerability that allowed hackers to share .exe files as images patched