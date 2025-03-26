Gemini 2.5 is now available for Advanced users and it seriously improves Google’s AI reasoning

News
By published

Gemini just got smarter

Gemini on a smartphone.
(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Sadi-Santos)
  • Google announces Gemini 2.5
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is available for paid subscribers right now
  • Tops Humanity's Last Exam, the most difficult AI benchmark

Google just announced Gemini 2.5, and it's a major upgrade to Gemini that the company is calling its "most intelligent AI model" yet.

Announced on the company's blog, Google revealed the experimental version of 2.5 Pro, which is available today for all Gemini Advanced subscribers. More 2.5 models will arrive in the future.

Google's Gemini 2.5 models are a new generation of thinking models that are able to reach "a new level of performance by combining a significantly enhanced base model with improved post-training."

2.5's thinking capabilities will be implemented into all future Google AI models, which the company says will allow them to "handle more complex problems and support even more capable, context-aware agents."

So what does this mean? Well, Google is doubling down on its impressively frequent AI updates, and this time we're getting better reasoning capabilities than ever before.

Available right now, you can access Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental simply by selecting the model in the Gemini app or directly in Google's AI Studio. You'll need a Gemini Advanced subscription to see this as an option.

Pricing for the improved model (for those who want to use it for scaled production use) will be announced in the coming weeks, and more 2.5 models are expected to launch in due course.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is impressive

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental benchmark results

(Image credit: Google)

Google shared some benchmark results for Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental and the results are seriously impressive.

The new AI model scores 18.8% on Humanity's Last Exam compared to 14% for ChatGPT's o3-mini and 8.6% for DeepSeek R1. Humanity's Last Exam is the most thorough and difficult AI benchmark, so to score substantially higher than its competitors is no mean feat.

18.8% is the highest score we've ever seen on Humanity's Last Exam (without tool use). Google is calling Gemini 2.5 Pro's reasoning capabilities "state-of-the-art" and it's clear to see why.

Google continues to drive forward with its AI development at a rapid pace. Just last week the company made Gemini Deep Research free for all and followed that up with improvements to its impressive AI podcasting tool, NotebookLM.

We'll be testing Gemini 2.5 Pro and putting the new Experimental model through its paces, so stay tuned to TechRadar for further Google AI coverage.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini 2.5 is now available for Advanced users and it seriously improves Google’s AI reasoning
Pixel Studio on an phone
Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9 now lets you generate AI images of people, and the results can be terrifying
Google AI Mode
I tried Google's new AI mode powered by Gemini, and it might be the end of Search as we know it
DeepSeek
DeepSeek’s new AI is smarter, faster, cheaper, and a real rival to OpenAI's models
Open AI
OpenAI unveiled image generation for 4o – here's everything you need to know about the ChatGPT upgrade
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Latest in News
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini 2.5 is now available for Advanced users and it seriously improves Google’s AI reasoning
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
More about artificial intelligence
Pixel Studio on an phone

Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9 now lets you generate AI images of people, and the results can be terrifying
Google AI Mode

I tried Google's new AI mode powered by Gemini, and it might be the end of Search as we know it
Pixel Studio on an phone

Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9 now lets you generate AI images of people, and the results can be terrifying
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI
Android Auto
Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
Millwall FC The Den
The UK's first football club mobile network is here - but you probably won't guess which team has launched it
Josie and Matt laughing in front of the Google Pixel 9a
TechRadar Podcast: Is the Pixel 9a ugly? Has Apple ruined the smartwatch market? And is Samsung's One UI in trouble?
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Air looks impressively slim in this new comparison image, but that just makes me more worried about the specs
Matt Murdock smiling in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 and Kamala Khan looking stunned in The Marvels
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 just revealed what Kamala Khan has been up to since The Marvels, and now I'm more excited for the next superhero team to appear in the MCU